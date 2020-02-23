3,200 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

XLNX opened at $87.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.89. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.67 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

