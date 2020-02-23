Brokerages Set $36.24 Price Target for Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $36.24 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,961 shares during the period.

Shares of BLPH opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

