Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

