Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,067 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Allison Transmission worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,721,000 after acquiring an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

ALSN opened at $44.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

