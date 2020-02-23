Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,348 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

