White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,142.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $903.50 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,095.48. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

