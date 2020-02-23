Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,504 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bruker by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in Bruker by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 308,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bruker by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

