Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 46,431 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 719,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Radian Group worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.73 on Friday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.