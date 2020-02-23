Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caci International were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caci International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI opened at $273.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International Inc has a twelve month low of $176.31 and a twelve month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

In related news, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

