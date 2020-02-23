Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,457 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Qualys worth $19,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 57.5% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.64 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $38,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,904,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,975. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

