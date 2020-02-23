Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.90% of SPX worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX by 46.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

SPXC opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SPX Corp has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.