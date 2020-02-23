FIL Ltd Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,455 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $33,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

