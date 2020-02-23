FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Hess worth $34,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 153,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,240,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Hess by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 81,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Hess by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 24,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 2.04. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

