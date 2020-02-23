FIL Ltd Has $32.64 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.19% of Equifax worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 107,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

In related news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX opened at $159.53 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

