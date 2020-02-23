Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.