DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $35,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 75.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 219.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $138.13 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.64.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

