FIL Ltd Acquires 1,986 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.41% of Store Capital worth $35,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Store Capital by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR opened at $38.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

