FIL Ltd Has $32.25 Million Stock Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 499,107 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.83% of Wright Medical Group worth $32,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 13,009.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

In other news, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Wallace sold 17,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $509,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

