Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 233.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,753 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $20,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 250.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of DECK opened at $194.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $130.19 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

