FIL Ltd Acquires 135,901 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.12% of Republic Services worth $33,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $71,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after buying an additional 530,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after buying an additional 490,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after buying an additional 471,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $99.43 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. CIBC began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

