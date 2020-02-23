FIL Ltd Has $34.78 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.47% of ExlService worth $34,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $2,919,835 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

