Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $36,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 416,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 64.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth $9,004,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

