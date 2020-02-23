FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 403.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 403,110 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.57% of ITT worth $37,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in ITT by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. ITT Inc has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

