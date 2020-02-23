FIL Ltd Takes $38.08 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,104,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,912,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,703,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $37.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

