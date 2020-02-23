FIL Ltd Increases Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 102,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.72% of Kosmos Energy worth $38,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.06. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

