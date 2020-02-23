Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $39,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,669,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 122,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $387.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $314.16 and a 1-year high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

