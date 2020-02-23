FIL Ltd Buys 415,214 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415,214 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.91% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.