FIL Ltd Has $41.70 Million Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,703 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.60% of Monro worth $41,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Monro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Monro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monro by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

