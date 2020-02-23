EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $42,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.52. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

