FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

FIL Ltd increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,083 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.86% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $42,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,450,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,585,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APLS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

