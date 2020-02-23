FIL Ltd Sells 69,078 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 69,078 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $43,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,144 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 727,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Illumina by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 665,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,987. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $295.94 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.20 and a 200-day moving average of $305.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.