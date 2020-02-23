FIL Ltd Acquires 518 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.32% of Atmos Energy worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,545.7% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.76 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.