FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,832 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $44,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 89.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 198,851 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 165,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,855 shares of company stock worth $5,217,618. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

