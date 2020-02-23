FIL Ltd Sells 4,577 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $47,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,259,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $295.65 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $309.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.20 and its 200 day moving average is $247.57. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.54.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

