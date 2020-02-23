FIL Ltd Has $45.50 Million Stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $45,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 31.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Virtusa by 9.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock worth $1,195,798. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

