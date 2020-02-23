Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stake Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.41% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $48,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

