FIL Ltd Trims Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FIL Ltd cut its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $52,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $655.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $417.25 and a 52 week high of $657.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $570.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total transaction of $1,094,270.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total transaction of $141,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,170,605 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.37.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

