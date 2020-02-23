Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $46,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

