FIL Ltd Has $50.54 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

FIL Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,977 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.69% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $50,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $120.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barrington Research downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,020,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at $28,200,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,480 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,397. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

