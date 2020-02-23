FIL Ltd Buys 100,503 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,503 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.97% of Primerica worth $52,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

