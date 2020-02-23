FIL Ltd Buys 231,433 Shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $49,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,749,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,004 shares during the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

VNET opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

