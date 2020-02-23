FIL Ltd Buys 156,068 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $47,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 27,009.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,242,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,421,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Several research firms have commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

