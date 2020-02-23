Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Several analysts have commented on DLR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

DLR stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,977 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

