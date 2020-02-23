371 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $760.22 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $638.92 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $794.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $731.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock worth $16,894,570. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

