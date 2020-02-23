Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

