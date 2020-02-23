Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $55.59 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $292.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.