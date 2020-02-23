Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires New Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $206.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.55. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $178.28 and a twelve month high of $223.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,964 shares of company stock worth $12,038,031. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

