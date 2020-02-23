Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys New Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,080 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,954. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

