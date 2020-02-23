Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $280,000 in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

