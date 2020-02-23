Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $279,000 in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $10,345,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $3,437,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 239.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 107,332 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 76.65%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

